Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.04.2020 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shatrughan Sinha: “Not answering a question on Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi Sinha from being a good Hindu”

BySubhash K. Jha

Shatrughan Sinha is proud of the fact that he is named after a character in the Ramayan and that his brothers are also named after Rama and his brothers in Ramayan.His twin sons are named Luv and Kush.

Shatrughan Sinha Not answering a question on Ramayan doesn't disqualify Sonakshi Sinha from being a good Hindu

However, Shatrughan Sinha is proud of the fact that he is named after a character in the Ramayan and that his brothers are also named after Rama and his brothers in Ramayan. His twin sons are named Luv and Kush.

However, this doesn’t mean he expects his children to be constantly living their lives out of the holy scriptures. Without naming Mukesh Khanna for berating Sonakshi on her inability to answer a question on the Ramayan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the protective father says, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

Shatruji says he is a proud father. “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Anees Bazmee played a young Shatrughan Sinha in a film

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kay Kay Menon says his expertise lies in…

Sonu Sood offers his hotel in Mumbai as a…

Jaaved Jaaferi joins the cast of Karan…

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification