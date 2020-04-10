Shatrughan Sinha is proud of the fact that he is named after a character in the Ramayan and that his brothers are also named after Rama and his brothers in Ramayan.His twin sons are named Luv and Kush.

However, this doesn’t mean he expects his children to be constantly living their lives out of the holy scriptures. Without naming Mukesh Khanna for berating Sonakshi on her inability to answer a question on the Ramayan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the protective father says, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

Shatruji says he is a proud father. “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

