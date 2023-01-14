The Vaccine War is a story of Indian scientists who attempted to save lives despite the pressure coming from others.

The shoot of the much-awaited and anticipated film The Vaccine War by Vivek Agnihotri has begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project. Now in the latest addition to the project, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media and made an announcement about signing Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda in the film.

Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda to feature in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

Taking to social media, he wrote “Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts”. This post came as a reply to the post Gowda had uploaded. She wrote “I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project ! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity.”

Sapthami Gowda came to fame post the huge success of Kantara amongst audiences across the globe. Her role as Leela, who played as the lover of Rishabh Shetty's Shiva was highly appreciated amongst the audience. The Vaccine War is based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world. The film is the story of Indian scientists who survived the pressure coming from global manufacturers and worked at odd hours to save the dying lives of their countrymen.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with the producer Pallavi Joshi is expected to release this film on August 15, 2023, in eleven languages.

