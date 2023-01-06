Along with Nana Patekar and few others, The Vaccine War will also see the casting of real-life heroes who fought for fellow Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 31, 2022, Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the news about Nana Patekar playing a pivotal role in Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie The Vaccine War, along with Pallavi Joshi, Gopal Singh and Divya Seth. It is now learnt that for a large number of characters in the film, the makers have cast real people who put in their blood and sweat to help fellow Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic phase and also those who worked towards producing the vaccine for the same virus against various odds.

The Vaccine War makers cast real Sikh volunteers who helped fellow Indians during COVID-19 pandemic

Throwing more light on the casting of the film, the makers quoted a source saying, “These are the Sikh volunteers who helped cremate dead people during second wave, risking their lives. They also volunteered to work in our film and helped us recreate exact scenarios.”

From the sets of #TheVaccineWar.

Independence Day. 2023. pic.twitter.com/8rySVpKfz9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 4, 2023

Sharing the reason for casting real-life heroes, the source added, “Since The Vaccine War is a true story, we are casting real people as much as we can. We want this true story to be a collaborative film with true warriors of India. It’s going to be the first film of ‘true story’ genre in India based on intensive research in collaboration with some of the world’s most prestigious institutions. The Vaccine War is a genuine attempt to raise the bar of Indian cinema and use films as the soft power of India.”

The Vaccine War will be released this year during Independence Day on 15 August in as many as 11 languages.

Also Read: BREAKING: Nana Patekar plays the lead role in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

More Pages: The Vaccine War Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.