BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut takes us into the world of Emergency; says, “Indira is India and India is Indira”

Emergency is inspired by real-life events which occurred during the reign of India’s first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Tejas, is finally gearing up for the release of the Indian political drama Emergency. The film is inspired by real-life events and the actress will be seen in the role of Indira Gandhi. Earlier, on January 23, she had taken on social media to share the first look poster, and now, a few hours later, the actress also unveiled another glimpse where she took audiences into the world of the 1970s’ Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a video on Tuesday afternoon, wherein she unveiled a few montages of what transpired during the 1970s’ Emergency, including the riots and bloodshed India witnessed in that era. Furthermore, the actress also unveiled a dramatic and powerful line where she defended her stand as a Prime Minister, saying, “Mujhe mere desh ko protect karne se koi nahi rok sakta. Kyunki India is Indira and Indira Is India”.


For the unversed, under Article 352 of the Constitution, an Emergency was passed under the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in effect from 25 June 1975 and it ended on 21 March 1977 allowing not only elections to be cancelled but also civil liberties to be suspended. It was based on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state and it was considered to be one of the controversial periods of Indian politics as it resulted in several human rights violations and extensive bloodshed due to riots.


Inspired by these events, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, among others and it is slated to release on June 14.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency set to release on June 14, 2024; to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

