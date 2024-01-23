comscore
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to release second song 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' by Mitraz tomorrow in Jaipur

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to release second song ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ by Mitraz tomorrow in Jaipur

January 23, 2024

Shahid and Kriti will release the song at a grand event in Jaipur on January 24.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled on January 18, 2024. After dropping the first song ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan,’ the makers of family entertainer will now drop the second song from the film called ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ tomorrow. A glimpse of the song was released in the trailer itself.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to release second song ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ by Mitraz tomorrow in Jaipur

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to release second song ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ by Mitraz tomorrow in Jaipur

For unversed, the song is by music duo Mitraz, independent artists, who released their album Zehen. Singer-songwriters, composers and producers Anmol Ashish and Pratik Singh dropped song ‘Gulaab’ along with their debut album in 2022. The song has been a popular track for the duo’s listeners and now the song has been picked for the Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon romantic comedy. As per reports, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will release the song at a grand event in Jaipur on January 24.

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, a Maddock Films production, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. This movie is scheduled for release on 9th February 2024!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon flaunts trendsetting denim-on-denim look at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promotions – Splurge alert at Rs. 1.19 lakh

More Pages: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

