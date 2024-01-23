The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion at the box office, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Kangana Ranaut is set to star as India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film, Emergency. The film, which was earlier slated to hit the big screens on November 24, 2023, will now be arriving in cinemas on June 14, 2024. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion at the box office, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Kangana Ranaut revealed her upcoming project on January 23, sharing a new poster where she's dressed as Indira Gandhi. Production house Zee Studios shared the announcement and wrote, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June, 2024 Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas. #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024.”

Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June, 2024 Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas ???? #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024 @KanganaTeam @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/81ye35Qvzd — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) January 23, 2024

Previously, Ranaut said in a statement, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen!”

Emergency revolves around the events of the 1975 Indian Emergency. The film features an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in important roles.

