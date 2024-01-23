comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.01.2024 | 11:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency set to release on June 14, 2024; to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency set to release on June 14, 2024; to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

en Bollywood News Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency set to release on June 14, 2024; to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion at the box office, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut is set to star as India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film, Emergency. The film, which was earlier slated to hit the big screens on November 24, 2023, will now be arriving in cinemas on June 14, 2024. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion at the box office, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency set to release on June 14, 2024; to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency set to release on June 14, 2024; to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

Kangana Ranaut revealed her upcoming project on January 23, sharing a new poster where she's dressed as Indira Gandhi. Production house Zee Studios shared the announcement and wrote, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June, 2024 Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas. #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024.”

Previously, Ranaut said in a statement, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen!”

Emergency revolves around the events of the 1975 Indian Emergency. The film features an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in important roles.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut screams ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir commences in Ayodhya

More Pages: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to…

EXCLUSIVE: “You will see Deepika Padukone…

BREAKING: Teaser of Yami Gautam starrer…

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Fable is only the…

Saif Ali Khan undergoes a tricep surgery at…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification