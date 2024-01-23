Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in reporting news about the censor process of several films. We were the first ones to break the news on Sunday that Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has faced four modifications from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now we bring to you another exciting update.

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter goes for re-certification; makers remove the song ‘Ishq Thoda Thoda Dono Jagah’

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Fighter's makers once again approached the CBFC after they decided to delete the song 'Ishq Thoda Thoda Dono Jagah'. The track's duration is 2 minute and 38 seconds. The CBFC approved the deletion yesterday, that is, Monday, January 22. The updated run time of Fighter now is 163.55 minutes, that is, 2 hours 43 minutes and 55 seconds. Earlier, Fighter was 166.35 minutes or 2 hours 46 minutes and 35 seconds long.

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It releases in cinemas on January 25 worldwide.

As per the CBFC rules, one has to go for re-certification after a scene is added or deleted. In recent times, Tiger 3 also went through a similar process after it secured a censor certificate on October 27. A week later, on November 4, Yash Raj Films shot a 2 minute and 22-second-long scene involving the cameo of Hrithik Roshan. Then they approached the CBFC and got their nod. The final run time of Tiger 3 was 156 minutes (2 hours 36 minutes), up from the earlier duration of 2 hours and 33 minutes. Even then, it was Bollywood Hungama that broke this much talked about news.

Also Read: Fighter: Eagle-eyed fans spot Ranveer Singh in behind-the-scenes of Deepika Padukone – Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ song shoot; watch

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.