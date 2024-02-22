Kangana Ranaut continues her crusade against nepotism and this time, the actress lashed out at former actress Twinkle Khanna, who is also Akshay Kumar’s wife.

Twinkle Khanna, who is the beloved daughter of the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and popular actress Dimple Kapadia, seems to be the next target of the nepotism crusade by Kangana Ranaut. The actress turned author recently was seen referring to men as ‘bags’ and comparing them to polythene and handbags, which did not go down well with Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress took to social media to lash out at Khanna and even went on to describe her as one of the privileged brats and nepo kids.

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna after latter compares men to ‘plastic bags’; calls her as one of the ‘privileged brats’ and ‘nepo kids’

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a short version of the reel which featured Twinkle Khanna talking about feminism from a certain event. In the social media post, Kangana Ranaut questioned Khanna’s idea of feminism and lashed out at her for the comments she made about men, saying, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool?? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn't do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selfless of motherhood thaat also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be ?? Vegetables?? Is that feminism ??”

On the other hand, talking about Twinkle Khanna, the actress turned author was seen tackling the concept of equality wherein she commented, “I think we do need men. It's almost like a handbag. We can carry things in a plastic bag but it's nice to have a kelly. It's pretty much that.”

Speaking of Twinkle Khanna, although the latter made her debut in the 90s alongside Bobby Deol and featured as the leading lady in over 20 films, she was quick to point out that she is not interested in films and quit acting after her marriage with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. She is currently popularly addressed as Mrs. Funnybones, and is a published author who not only writes books but also columns.

