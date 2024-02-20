Rising star Mrunal Thakur, riding the success of her recent Telugu film Hi Nanna with Nani, has reportedly purchased a new haven in Mumbai. Her choice? An apartment in Andheri, previously owned by actress Kangana Ranaut's father, Amardeep Ranaut, and her brother.

While reports state that, Mrunal currently resides in a rented apartment in Andheri, she will transition to the new flat. This particular dwelling is a unique combination of two previously owned apartments, originally belonging to Kangana Ranaut's father and brother. The report further adds that the interiors are already complete and designed to Mrunal's preferences. The purchase was apparently facilitated by Sagar Bharti, a prominent broker in Mumbai's western suburbs, known for his expertise in handling high-profile deals.

Speaking of the professional front, the 31-year-old actress is currently waiting for the release of Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu entertainer will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024, and is directed by Parasuram. Besides this, she also has a bunch of projects in her kitty, which includes Amar Kaushik's Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz and debutant Vikram Singh Chauhan.

On the other hand, Kangana was last seen in Tejas, an aerial-adventures film. Released in October 2023, the film underperformed at the box office. She will be next seen in Emergency, where she will essay the role of Indira Gandhi. It is scheduled to be released on June 14 this year.

