BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya gets BIGGEST release in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji; beats Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated to release on February 9.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is set for a grand release across Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji on February 9, 2024. This marks a significant milestone, making it the first love story/family entertainer and the first Shahid Kapoor film to secure the widest release in the region, surpassing even big Bollywood releases like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Distributed by Mindblowing Films in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is poised to become the most sought-after film this Valentine's season. With a release across more than 120 locations, the film promises a heartwarming story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that the advance booking of the film is now officially open. Earlier today, the makers took to their official X handle and shared the update with fans.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, and Laxman Utekar. Marudhar Entertainment and Funasia Films serve as global distributors.

