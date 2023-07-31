comscore
Last Updated 31.07.2023 | 2:08 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy questioning the massive security given to the actress

After making controversial statements and accusations against political parties in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut was given Y plus protection.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut, who is of late been in news for her controversial statements against ‘superstars’ and ‘Bollywood’ industry, was questioned by a Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy for the Y plus security given to her. The actress received immense protection after she made accusations and statements against Shiv Sena which led to her being given ample security for protection. After Mr. Swamy questioned about the security on social media, the actress took to the platform to respond to his statement.

Kangana Ranaut was left quite upset when a Rajya Sabha member accused her of being give too much security, responding to which, the actress called herself a ‘vocal and concerned citizen’. She added that her statements have often angered certain groups and also revealed that her upcoming projects can ruffle feathers, which led to her requesting for more protection. Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to say, “The SPG knows, and has kept a register of her movements. I wonder why since it is no business of SPG to track Bollywood stars. In her case, on a special dispensation she has a high level of security provided.”

Responding to it, Kangana Ranaut added, “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here. I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups. I am also a filmmaker, writer and producer and my next production Emergency involves operation Bluestar… there is evident treat to my life hence I requested for extended security… Is there something wrong in this Sir?”


Talking about the movie Emergency, the film is based on the Indian Emergency of 1975 with Kangana Ranaut, not only directing and producing the film, but also essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in the historical drama.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut CONTINUES slamming Karan Johar, compares him with “Raavan”, accuses him of manipulating perception through “paid PR”; drags Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

