comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.07.2023 | 12:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kangana Ranaut CONTINUES slamming Karan Johar, compares him with “Raavan”, accuses him of manipulating perception through “paid PR”; drags Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut CONTINUES slamming Karan Johar, compares him with “Raavan”, accuses him of manipulating perception through “paid PR”; drags Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

en Bollywood News Kangana Ranaut CONTINUES slamming Karan Johar, compares him with “Raavan”, accuses him of manipulating perception through “paid PR”; drags Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story section and recent posts are a direct attack on Karan Johar and his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ever since Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has left no stone unturned to bash the film and its director Karan Johar. In fact, besides a bunch of Instagram Stories, yesterday, on July 30, Ranaut dedicated three posts to Johar, in which she accused him of manipulating the perception of his movies through “paid PR."

Kangana Ranaut CONTINUES slamming Karan Johar, compares him with “Raavan”; accuses him of manipulating perception through “paid PR”; drags Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kangana Ranaut CONTINUES slamming Karan Johar, compares him with “Raavan”, accuses him of manipulating perception through “paid PR”; drags Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a series of Instagram posts and Stories, Ranaut shared videos of Johar talking about his ability to control the media and influence public opinion. She also alleged that Johar uses his connections to get positive reviews for his films, even if they are not well-received by audiences.

"It's not a crime to do atrocious work but to warp people's perception to think of worse as best and best as worse is demonic, evil and malicious," Ranaut wrote. "Hindi film industry is like a sinking ship we need to look deep within and see what is causing holes in our own ship... Hope better sense prevails it's never too late to do the right thing."

Ranaut's accusations have not been substantiated, but they have sparked a debate about the role of paid PR in the Bollywood industry. Some people believe that Johar's comments about his ability to control the media are simply a matter of confidence, while others believe that he is actively using his influence to promote his own films.

Kangana Ranaut's constant attack on Karan Johar has sparked a conversation between netizens. While many express their opinion in the comments section of her posts, a section of them has defended KJo. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accuses a “womaniser superstar” of hacking her account; requests Mumbai Cyber Police to “take action”

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection , Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NCW India raises Celina Jaitly's complaint…

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi reacts to…

Singer Usha Uthup to grace Star Plus show…

Kangana Ranaut accuses a “womaniser…

The Storyteller to have Australian premiere…

BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification