Last Updated 31.07.2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina head for divorce? Former REACTS 

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina have been married since 2018. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rahul Mahajan, who has been married twice before, is reportedly headed for divorce with his third wife, Natalya Ilina. The couple has been married since 2018, but according to a source, they have been having compatibility issues since the beginning.

"They stretched their marriage as long as they could, but they parted ways last year and have filed for divorce," the source told Bombay Times.

When the portal reached out to Rahul for clarity over the matter, he neither confirmed nor denied the portal. He said, "I want to keep my private life private. I would not like to comment on anything. I do not discuss what's happening in my personal life even with my friends... By the way, I'm doing well."

The report quoted a close friend of Rahul stating that he was "absolutely shattered" after the breakup, but he is now "doing fine" and "getting back to life." "He was not in a great state last year, but now he is hoping to find love again," the friend said. "He has also decided to not talk about his personal life due to his past experiences."

Rahul and Natalya were a part of the reality show Smart Jodi last year. 

This is the third time that Rahul has been married. He was previously married to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly. Both of those marriages ended in divorce.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill has gone completely pale after Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death, says Rahul Mahajan

