Last Updated 31.07.2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt to leave Salman Khan-show with Alia Bhatt: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt to leave Salman Khan-show with Alia Bhatt: Report

Alia Bhatt is expected to grace the show to promote her recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pooja Bhatt has been making waves in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with her unfiltered personality. However, there are reports that she may leave the show before it ends.

According to a tweet by the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fan page, Pooja Bhatt has a contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is also speculation that her sister, Alia Bhatt, might come as a guest to promote her new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and might take Pooja out of the show during her visit.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Alia Bhatt recently revealed her 3 favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, and Elvish Yadav was one of them. She described him as a "rocky personality" and said that she likes his naughty and entertaining personality.

However, no official announcement of the same has been made by either the makers of the show or the actress’ team. Speaking of this week’s eviction, wildcard contestant Aashika Bhatia. For this week, the eliminated contestants are Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan taunts Bebika Dhurve with sarcastic remarks, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

