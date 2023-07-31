Pooja Bhatt has been making waves in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with her unfiltered personality. However, there are reports that she may leave the show before it ends.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt to leave Salman Khan-show with Alia Bhatt: Report

According to a tweet by the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fan page, Pooja Bhatt has a contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is also speculation that her sister, Alia Bhatt, might come as a guest to promote her new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and might take Pooja out of the show during her visit.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Alia Bhatt recently revealed her 3 favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, and Elvish Yadav was one of them. She described him as a "rocky personality" and said that she likes his naughty and entertaining personality.

However, no official announcement of the same has been made by either the makers of the show or the actress’ team. Speaking of this week’s eviction, wildcard contestant Aashika Bhatia. For this week, the eliminated contestants are Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan taunts Bebika Dhurve with sarcastic remarks, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.