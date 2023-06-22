comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as new promo of her production Tiku Weds Sheru takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan

Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut is getting brutally trolled for taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan in her upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. On Wednesday, Prime Video released a video in which Nawazuddin was seen introducing himself as a Bollywood actor named Sheru who has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. He then mentions Hrithik Roshan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “My name is Sheru and people lovingly call me… Sheru only. I’m a Bollywood actor. I’m a big film producer of all types of movies, small and big. See, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir… Hrithik wasn’t available so that’s why he’s not here."

Many claimed that since Kangana Ranaut is the producer of the movie, she also had a say and definitely approved the dialogue to take a dig at Hrithik Roshan.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on turning producer with Tiku Weds Sheru, “Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar are involved as producers in their films, but when a woman does that, people feel it’s new”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

