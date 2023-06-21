comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.06.2023 | 8:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for Hindi audience starting from Rs 150

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for Hindi audience starting from Rs 150

en Bollywood News Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for Hindi audience starting from Rs 150

Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for family viewing, offering an affordable cinematic experience for the Hindi audience.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a bid to attract more audiences and encourage family viewing, the makers of the highly anticipated film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have decided to reduce ticket prices. The film, which has been embroiled in controversy, will now offer affordable prices for the next two days, allowing mass audiences to enjoy the cinematic experience in Hindi with edited dialogues.

Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for Hindi audience starting from Rs 150

Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for Hindi audience starting from Rs 150

Starting from Rs. 150, viewers can indulge in the visual spectacle of Adipurush in 3D, with the option to purchase 3D glasses at applicable theatre prices. This move aims to make the film more accessible, particularly for families looking to enjoy the big screen experience together.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, Adipurush has managed to make a mark at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs. 395 crores within its first five days of release. The reduced ticket prices offer a further opportunity for moviegoers to witness the grandeur of the film and contribute to its success.

Directed by Om Raut and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s production banner, T-Series, Adipurush was released on June 16. Besides Prabhas and Kriti, the ensemble cast of the film features Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage.

Also Read: Moti Sagar, son of Ramayan TV show maker Ramanand Sagar, speaks about Adipurush, “Papaji could have made a feature with on it with top stars”

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection , Adipurush Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On World Yoga Day, Subhash Ghai announces…

John Abraham and Sharvari commence shooting…

Dhanush to star in intense story Tere Ishk…

It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakar, Shoaib…

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan to record…

Akshay Kumar says ‘box office numbers’ do…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification