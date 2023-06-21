In a bid to attract more audiences and encourage family viewing, the makers of the highly anticipated film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have decided to reduce ticket prices. The film, which has been embroiled in controversy, will now offer affordable prices for the next two days, allowing mass audiences to enjoy the cinematic experience in Hindi with edited dialogues.

Starting from Rs. 150, viewers can indulge in the visual spectacle of Adipurush in 3D, with the option to purchase 3D glasses at applicable theatre prices. This move aims to make the film more accessible, particularly for families looking to enjoy the big screen experience together.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, Adipurush has managed to make a mark at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs. 395 crores within its first five days of release. The reduced ticket prices offer a further opportunity for moviegoers to witness the grandeur of the film and contribute to its success.

Directed by Om Raut and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s production banner, T-Series, Adipurush was released on June 16. Besides Prabhas and Kriti, the ensemble cast of the film features Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage.

