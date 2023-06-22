comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.06.2023 | 12:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hansal Mehta to offer every kind of help for J Dey’s ailing sister Leena

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hansal Mehta to offer every kind of help for J Dey’s ailing sister Leena

en Bollywood News Hansal Mehta to offer every kind of help for J Dey’s ailing sister Leena
By Subhash K. Jha -

Reacting swiftly to a report that the slain crime reporter J Dey’s sister Leena is ailing and is in dire need of financial help, Hansal Mehta, who has directed a thunderously successful web series Scoop on J Dey’s dastardly slaying, has decided to offer any and every kind of help needed to her.

Hansal Mehta to offer every kind of help for J Dey’s ailing sister Leena

Hansal Mehta to offer every kind of help for J Dey’s ailing sister Leena

While Hansal does not wish to go on-record on this critical matter, a close friend of the feted filmmaker revealed, “Hansal read the report and immediately galvanized into action. Long before he made the series, he was deeply shocked and moved by Dey’s murder. Now having made the series, he feels closer to Dey’s story than before.”

Hansal will be going all-out to provide assistance to Dey’s sister Leena. But as the source further revealed, “He wouldn’t like to talk about this. To extract publicity out of what is a normal natural act of humanism is sick. That’s how Hansal feels. What happens between Hansal and Dey’s family won’t go into the public domain.”

Scoop, which is streaming on Jio Cinema, is inspired from the arrest and trial of real journalist Jigna Vora for the murder of J Dey. The show, which sees Karishma Tanna essay the central character, is adapted from Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’. The show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Harman Baweja.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta says Harman Baweja silenced ‘Critic Roshans’ with his performance in Scoop; pens appreciation note 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for…

Kangana Ranaut expresses admiration for PM…

Honey Singh files police complaint after…

On World Yoga Day, Subhash Ghai announces…

John Abraham and Sharvari commence shooting…

Dhanush to star in intense story Tere Ishk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification