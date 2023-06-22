Reacting swiftly to a report that the slain crime reporter J Dey’s sister Leena is ailing and is in dire need of financial help, Hansal Mehta, who has directed a thunderously successful web series Scoop on J Dey’s dastardly slaying, has decided to offer any and every kind of help needed to her.

Hansal Mehta to offer every kind of help for J Dey’s ailing sister Leena

While Hansal does not wish to go on-record on this critical matter, a close friend of the feted filmmaker revealed, “Hansal read the report and immediately galvanized into action. Long before he made the series, he was deeply shocked and moved by Dey’s murder. Now having made the series, he feels closer to Dey’s story than before.”

Hansal will be going all-out to provide assistance to Dey’s sister Leena. But as the source further revealed, “He wouldn’t like to talk about this. To extract publicity out of what is a normal natural act of humanism is sick. That’s how Hansal feels. What happens between Hansal and Dey’s family won’t go into the public domain.”

Scoop, which is streaming on Jio Cinema, is inspired from the arrest and trial of real journalist Jigna Vora for the murder of J Dey. The show, which sees Karishma Tanna essay the central character, is adapted from Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’. The show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Harman Baweja.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta says Harman Baweja silenced ‘Critic Roshans’ with his performance in Scoop; pens appreciation note

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.