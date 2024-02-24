Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy with allegations about the dark web and its potential misuse by some in the film industry. Following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) recent recommendation for mandatory caller ID displays, Ranaut took to Instagram to raise concerns about the dark web.

Kangana Ranaut accuses “popular film personalities” of dark web hacking

In her Instagram story, the Queen actress, known for her outspoken nature, claimed that "many popular film personalities" utilize the dark web, not just for accessing illegal content but also for hacking into individuals' communications like WhatsApp and emails. While refraining from naming specific film personalities, she emphasized the need for action against such activities, stating, "Centre should do something about the dark web as well. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down."

This isn't the first time the Dhaakad actress has made accusations related to the film industry. In July 2023, she claimed the "film mafia" hacked her accounts, alleging they impersonated her to scam others. In February 2023, she hinted at being spied upon by a known actor, suggesting leaks of her personal and professional information.

Despite the controversies, the 36-year-old actress continues to be active in the film industry. Her recent release, Tejas, hit theatres in October 2023. She is also gearing up for her ambitious directorial project, Emergency, where she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is slated for release in 2024. Additionally, a film with his Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan is also in her kitty.

