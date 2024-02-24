Mumbai's fashion scene witnessed a unique blend of glamour and compassion at the Pillars of Humanity Fashion Show, which took place on February 23, 2024, at the prestigious Gateway of Mumbai. Among the array of renowned personalities gracing the event were Arbaaz Khan, Tannisha Mukherjee, Munawar, Nasir Khan, Sudhir Mungantiwar: Minister of Forest, Maharashtra, Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State for Social Justice, India, Deepak Kesarkar: Education Minister, Maharashtra, Narayanrao Rane: MSME Minister, India, Nitesh Narayan Rane: MLA, Maharashtra, Rahul Narvekar: Hon’ble Speaker, Maharashtra Assembly, Roopa Ganguly: Actor & Former MLA & Activist, Yogita Bhayana: Activist, and S.P. Singh Baghel: Member of Parliament (MP).

Taha Shah Badussha graces the ramp at Pillars of Humanity Fashion Show, walking in support of deaf children

When asked about his involvement in the event, Taha expressed his enthusiasm for walking the ramp in support of deaf children, stating, "Walking the ramp for such a meaningful cause was deeply touching to me. It was more than just fashion; it was about giving a voice to those whose stories often remain unheard. I was truly honoured to stand alongside these remarkable individuals and support their journey towards inclusivity and empowerment."

Organized by the Kamala Trust and spearheaded by the visionary Mrs Nidarshana Gowani, the fashion show was not just about showcasing the latest trends; it was a celebration of resilience and spirit, embracing individuals from diverse backgrounds. Taha walked the ramp alongside individuals representing marginalized communities, including transgender individuals, cancer patients, residents of old age homes, survivors of acid attacks, sex workers, and tribal women. Each pairing symbolized solidarity and support, sending a powerful message of inclusivity and empowerment.

