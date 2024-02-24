comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.02.2024 | 3:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

en Bollywood News Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

Viral pictures from her visit showcase Shilpa in an elegant white kurta, actively participating in the rituals of the puja, setting the stage for the restaurant's opening.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shilpa Shetty visited the upcoming venue of her renowned restaurant chain, Bastian, in Bangalore. The ceremony, officiated by Shilpa herself, marked a significant milestone as the fine-dining establishment gears up for a grand launch in March 2024.

Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

Known for her flourishing restaurant chain in Mumbai, Shilpa Shetty is expanding her culinary empire to Bangalore, much to the excitement of her fans. Viral pictures from her visit showcase Shilpa in an elegant white kurta, actively participating in the rituals of the puja, setting the stage for the restaurant's opening.

As the anticipation builds for the grand launch of her first-ever restaurant in Bangalore, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the culinary excellence synonymous with Shilpa Shetty's Bastian.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set the dance floor on fire at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnanis sangeet; watch

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Anu Aggarwal reveals that she was…

Crew: Teaser of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan,…

Kiara Advani speaks on bagging Don 3: "I was…

JP Dutta gets conferred with the Maharashtra…

Yodha song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ featuring…

T-Series DENIES rumors of Baseraa remake;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification