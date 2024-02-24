Viral pictures from her visit showcase Shilpa in an elegant white kurta, actively participating in the rituals of the puja, setting the stage for the restaurant's opening.

Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

Shilpa Shetty visited the upcoming venue of her renowned restaurant chain, Bastian, in Bangalore. The ceremony, officiated by Shilpa herself, marked a significant milestone as the fine-dining establishment gears up for a grand launch in March 2024.

Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of her restaurant Bastian in March 2024, see photo from puja ceremony

Known for her flourishing restaurant chain in Mumbai, Shilpa Shetty is expanding her culinary empire to Bangalore, much to the excitement of her fans. Viral pictures from her visit showcase Shilpa in an elegant white kurta, actively participating in the rituals of the puja, setting the stage for the restaurant's opening.

As the anticipation builds for the grand launch of her first-ever restaurant in Bangalore, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the culinary excellence synonymous with Shilpa Shetty's Bastian.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.