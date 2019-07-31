Bollywood Hungama
Kalank director Abhishek Varman’s father R Verman passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kalank director Abhishek Varman suffered a tragic loss with the passing of his father, R Verman. The veteran art director had been ailing for a while and was recently admitted to a hospital. He suffered from cardiac arrest on July 30 at 12:30 am at the age of 72.

Abhishek Verman performed his last rites at Oshiwara crematorium, Mumbai. His friends including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt met him post the rites to offer their condolences.

R Verman aka Ratna Verman Shetty took interest in art direction and assisted well-known art director Sudhendhu Roy. He worked in over 350 films including Betaab, Khiladi, Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, Andaz Apna Apna, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Aitraaz among many others.

R Verman’s son Abhishek Varman had been assisting under Dharma Productions for a while before he directed 2 States and Kalank.

ALSO READ: No fall out between Abhishek Varman and Karan Johar, Kalank director bags another Dharma film

