Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 3:04 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan DENIES doing a film with Aanand L Rai opposite Sara Ali Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While there are a lot of rumors regarding Hrithik Roshan starring in Satte Pe Satta remake, he has said that he has a few scripts with him that he still has to read. As of now, he is just basking in the success of his last release Super 30. Hrithik got into an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama where he spoke about his future projects, including Satte Pe Satta remake and Krrish 4.

EXCLUSIVE Hrithik Roshan DENIES doing a film with Aanand L Rai opposite Sara Ali Khan

When enquired about his future projects, he said, “I have about 3-4 scripts with me right now. I still have to read them all and then accordingly I will make up my mind about the next film. Satte Pe Satta remake might be one of them.” We also asked him about the ongoing rumors of him doing a film with Aanand L Rai opposite Sara Ali Khan which he denied completely. He said, “No that is not true, I have not been contacted by Aanand sir, not so far at least.”

Watch this entire segment, right here.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War with Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and Anupriya Goenka.

Also Read: WHOA! Hrithik Roshan does not believe that he is a good actor!

