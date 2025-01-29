Renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, expressing his excitement about witnessing the grand spiritual gathering. The event, which takes place once every 12 years, attracts millions of devotees and visitors from across the world.

Kabir Khan visits Maha Kumbh Mela; says, “These are the things of our origin”

In a conversation with ANI, Kabir Khan said, “I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too.” The director, known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, emphasized that the Kumbh Mela is not just a religious event but a reflection of India’s rich heritage.

“These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country, and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this. If you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything,” he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, considered one of the largest human congregations on Earth, is a sacred pilgrimage where devotees take a dip in the holy rivers, believing it cleanses them of sins. Kabir Khan’s visit highlights the event’s deep-rooted cultural significance beyond religious boundaries.

His participation in the Kumbh reflects his broader perspective on India’s diverse traditions, fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage among people from all walks of life.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to celebrate Murlikant Patekar’s Arjuna Award

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.