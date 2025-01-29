Archana Puran Singh recently shared a vlog on her popular YouTube channel, revealing the details of her severe injuries. While filming a movie with Rajkummar Rao, she tripped and shattered her wrist, also injuring her face in the fall. After being hospitalized, she recovered within a few days and quickly returned to work. In the video, she mentioned calling Rajkummar to apologize for the delay she caused in production, assuring him that she would return as soon as possible to prevent any further losses.

Archana Puran Singh undergoes surgery after fracturing wrist on set with Rajkummar Rao; son Aryamann breaks down in tears

The vlog opens with real footage of Archana Puran Singh’s fall and injury early in the morning. The on-set video captures her crying in pain as she collapses off-camera, with crew members rushing to her side and taking her to the hospital. Her husband, Parmeet Sethi, was also informed about the incident.

Ayushmann Khurrana updates Aryamann

Ayushmann Khurrana called her son Aryamann to update him on Archana Puran Singh's accident on set. He said, “Kuch bohot bura nahi hua hai, but unka haath toot gaya hai. So we need to go the hospital.” Aryamann breaks down in tears. Ayushmann consoles him and shares that their mom is fine and she will soon recover.

Archana’s recovery and humor

Archana Puran Singh shared that she initially refused to be recorded on the first day of her injury because she was too shaken up. However, she later agreed to be filmed. Parmeet Sethi jokingly commented, “She's doing so much chapad-chapad; it means she's fine now,” as Archana admired the view of Mumbai from her hospital room. She added that the view was so beautiful, she was tempted to stay, but she couldn't afford to because she had unfinished work to attend to.

Archana's quick decision to return to work

Archana Puran Singh shared that she decided to return to work the very next day, as her absence would lead to losses for the shoot. She explained, “I called Rajkummar Rao and told him that I’m very upset about leaving the shoot. So, today, I’m returning to Virar to complete the shoot, because those poor guys are going to suffer losses otherwise. I’m wearing a full-sleeve outfit, and they’ll shoot me from angles where you won’t be able to tell I’m injured. They’ve told me they need me only for a few hours.”

As Archana prepared to leave the hospital, Parmeet Sethi lightened the mood with some dad jokes, joking about leaving her behind and staying safe from her whacks. Once home, Archana explained, “You may think I'm fine, but I've just had a major operation.” She reunited with her sons and shared that she was starting to regain feeling in her hands. Archana wrapped up the vlog with an optimistic note, stating that everything happens for a purpose and that she would be returning to work immediately.

