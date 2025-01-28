comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.01.2025 | 7:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vivek Agnihotri wraps up The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, watch wrap up party video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vivek Agnihotri wraps up The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, watch wrap up party video

en Bollywood News Vivek Agnihotri wraps up The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, watch wrap up party video
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, has indeed created a nationwide stir with the release of its first unit on January 26, 2025, Republic Day. In a gripping video, Mithun Chakraborty is seen reciting the Constitution of India with a burned tongue, set against the haunting backdrop of a vacant corridor. Thought-provoking and impactful, the video unit perfectly conveys that the courageous filmmaker is all set to ignite meaningful discussions on India’s history, politics, and social dynamics. The film is set to complete the trilogy following his previous films, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. As audiences eagerly await more updates, the filmmaker has shared exciting news about the film's wrap-up.

Vivek Agnihotri wraps up The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, watch wrap up party video

Vivek Agnihotri wraps up The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, watch wrap up party video

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to share a video of the wrap-up celebration for The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, where the entire crew can be seen celebrating. He further penned the caption: "And... it's a WRAP! #TheDelhiFiles - Bengal chapter. Releasing Independence Day 2025."

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will be released worldwide on 15th August 2025, Independence Day.

Also Read: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri seeks audience input on the casting of Gandhi in The Delhi Files

More Pages: The Delhi Files Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Subhash Ghai to acquire commercial property…

Laapataa Ladies gets shortlisted at Japan…

CONFIRMED! Kriti Sanon to headline Dhanush…

Subhash Ghai and wife sell Mumbai apartment…

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert live on Disney+…

‘Tauba Tauba’ singer Karan Aujla buys lavish…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification