In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan will attend the Arjuna Award ceremony to celebrate the achievements of Murlikant Petkar, a renowned Indian para-athlete. As soon as the news broke that Petkar would be honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award, Kartik and Kabir congratulated him and decided to be part of this momentous occasion.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to celebrate Murlikant Petkar’s Arjuna Award

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan had portrayed the role of Murlikant Petkar in the film Chandu Champion, which was based on Petkar's inspiring true story. The film highlighted Petkar's remarkable journey and struggles, and Kartik's performance was critically acclaimed.

Petkar's story, which was left incomplete in the film with his Arjuna Award win, will finally see its culmination tomorrow. Kartik and Kabir's presence at the ceremony will undoubtedly make this moment even more special for Petkar.

A true champion, Petkar has been an inspiration to millions, and this award is a testament to his dedication and perseverance. Kartik and Kabir's gesture is a fitting tribute to Petkar's achievements.

The Arjuna Award ceremony will take place tomorrow, January 17, and Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan will be in attendance to celebrate Petkar's achievement.

