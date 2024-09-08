Actor Vikas Sethi, known for his notable roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and various popular TV shows, passed away on September 8, 2024, at the age of 48. Reports indicate that he died of a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise has left the entertainment industry and his fans in mourning.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Vikas Sethi dies at 48 due to cardiac arrest: Report

Vikas Sethi’s Untimely Passing

Vikas Sethi, a familiar face on Indian television, passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest. According to reports from Telly Chakkar, he died in his sleep after suffering a massive heart attack. At the time of his death, Sethi was 48 years old and is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi, and their twin sons. The family has not yet released an official statement regarding his passing.

Career Highlights and Contributions

Vikas Sethi gained widespread recognition in the 2000s for his roles in several prominent television shows. He was well-known for his appearances in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Additionally, he made a memorable impact with his role as Robbie in the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and appeared in the 2001 film Deewaanapan.

In 2019, Vikas Sethi played a significant role in the Telugu hit film ISmart Shankar. He also participated in the third season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his then-wife, Amita. His last Instagram post was made in May of this year, and he had been inactive on social media for several months before his sudden death.

