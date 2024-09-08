comscore
Last Updated 08.09.2024 | 4:52 PM IST

“Welcome Baby Girl”: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh confirm arrival of their first child in a sweet post

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a joyous update for fans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the news via a joint post on social media, reading, "Welcome Baby Girl!" The much-anticipated announcement came on Sunday, marking a significant moment in their lives.

A Special Arrival

The news of their baby girl has brought a wave of excitement among fans and the media. Deepika Padukone was seen at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, indicating that the arrival was imminent. Prior to her delivery, Deepika, Ranveer Singh, and their families visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, a gesture of gratitude and prayer for a smooth delivery.

A Celebratory Journey

Deepika and Ranveer’s journey to parenthood began with their pregnancy announcement in February. The couple, who had a private and intimate wedding in Italy's Lake Como in 2018, later celebrated with grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Their recent pregnancy shoot, which captured moments of love and companionship, received widespread attention and admiration from their fans and fellow celebrities.

The couple’s pregnancy shoot featured Deepika proudly displaying her baby bump alongside Ranveer Singh. Their social media posts showcasing the shoot were met with an outpouring of love and support. Celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Homi Adajania, and Anaita Shroff Adajania showered their posts with affectionate comments and emojis.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's latest film, Kalki 2898 - AD, features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Singham Again.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Baby’s arrival

