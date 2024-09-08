Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Akshay Kumar is set to make a special announcement on his birthday about his reunion with Priyadarshan on a horror comedy. We also informed our readers that the film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and will go on floors in December 2024.

BREAKING NEWS: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s spooky comedy titled Bhoot Bangla

And now we have another big scoop on this reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. According to our highly placed sources, their next is titled Bhoot Bangla. "It’s a spooky comedy and the duo of Akshay and Priyan feel that there is no better title than Bhoot Bangla. The title also has a recall value with their cult classic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that the film is not just an out-and-out comic caper but also has a lot of horror, fantasy, and supernatural elements. "It's the most ambitious film from the combo of Akshay and Priyadarshan. Ekta Kapoor is going all out to give it the required scale and budget," the source told us further.

An official announcement will be made tomorrow with a special announcement video.

