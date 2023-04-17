The record-breaking film Pathaan, which featured John Abraham as an antagonist, seems to have changed the mindset of the actor when it comes to future choice of films. John, who is known for his high-octane action image, has also featured in many interesting comedy films. And continuing with the latter, the actor was looking at having a lineup of films which are blend of both genres that he is known for. However, we hear that the stupendous success of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film has made John rethink about his decision and that he has decided to exit some of his films including the Sajid Khan film 100%.

As per a recent report in Pinkvilla, John Abraham is currently keen on pursuing his image as an action star. While the actor had 100% and Awara Pagal Deewana 2 in the pipeline and he was in talks to feature in these, he has decided to quit some of these projects. A source was quoted saying in the report, “John was looking to diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers too. In-fact, he had signed on for 100% directed by Sajid Khan and was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. But the success of Pathaan has changed it all and John isn’t in the mood to do a comedy film anytime soon.”

Talking about the current status of the films, the source added, “While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options.” In the same report, it is also being mentioned that while John has decided to push these projects aside, he is yet to finalize on his action films. The source also claimed that John is in talks with YRF (Yash Raj Films) for a spin off film on his Pathaan character Jim but there has been no official announcement regarding this.

Talking about his upcoming films, John will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran, that is also expected to co-star Manushi Chhillar. The actor is also expected to collaborate with T-Series and Shivam Nair for a geo-political thriller.

