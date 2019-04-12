John Abraham is a SCARED MAN these days, here’s why

John Abraham’s last release was Romeo Walter Akbar with Mouni Roy. Given his track record, he has been seen in films which portray him as a very serious personality. Now, it is revealed that John has a totally different role in his next, Pagalpanti. Anees Bazmee has revealed that John will play a man who is very frightened over some reason. The plot will have John playing Raj Kishore, a common man who is shy, scared and perpetually tense. He is the opposite of the tough guy he actually is. It is interesting to see how he will be showcased in the movie.

John will be seen next in a movie where he will be taking his love for motor cycles on another level. He said, “John Abraham is all set to transform his passion for bikes to celluloid. The actor-producer will soon star in a film that revolves around motorcycles. The as yet untitled film also marks John’s third association with producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions who has earlier co-produced 2018 hit Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and the upcoming espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter). The last time John Abraham rode a bike on the silver screen Dhoom happened! This time around, the fun will only multiply and become even larger than life.”

As far as Pagalpanti is concerned, the movie starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla has been preponed and will now release on November 22, 2019. The shooting of the film is underway in London currently. This indeed is good news for the fans as it means they will get to see their favourite stars on screen soon.

