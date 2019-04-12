Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.04.2019 | 6:19 PM IST

Alia Bhatt gives insights on the reason behind launching the Brahmastra logo with drones in Prayagraj

Brahmastra has been in the news ever since it was announced and for all the right reasons. The star cast is extensive, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna among the lead roles; we can only imagine how massive the movie will be. Ayan Mukerji is directing the film and marks the third collaboration of Ranbir and Ayan, the first two being Wake Up! Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank and during the promotions, she opened up about Brahmastra. She said that there is a misconception about the movie being a superhero film, when it is a mystical fantasy drama. She also says that the nature of the movie could put us on a global pedestal. She went on to explain that once we see the plot of the movie unfold, we will know why they decided to launch the logo in Prayagraj with the drones. One of the major reasons behind it was that the movie involves a lot of mythology and they thought it was best to start from where the major parts of Mahabharata and Ramayana took place.

Kalank is slated to release on April 17, and also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. It is under the Dharma Productions’ banner and is directed by Abhishek Varman.

