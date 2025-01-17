Produced by T-Series, the action thriller is expected to release in theatres on March 7 this year.

Amid excitement over movies that have been announced and are being anticipated for a while, John Abraham has shared an interesting surprise with fans. The actor-producer has announced his next film after Vedaa, where he will be seen as the power-packed action star yet again. Titled The Diplomat, the film was announced a couple of years ago, in association with the production house T-Series. While it was slated to release last year, the new release date has been locked by the makers, which is on January 17.

John Abraham announces new release date of his film The Diplomat; shares social media post

John Abraham drops new poster on social media

While the actor is hardly active on social media, fans were excited to see the actor share a rare post, which was related to his next film The Diplomat. Looking suave in a well-suited avatar in this first look poster, it seems that the film will fall in the lines of his recent geo-political dramas like Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and Batla House. Sharing about it on Instagram, the actor captioned the photo saying, “Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life.” Inspired by a true story that shook the nation, the film is expected to showcase a gripping tale of power, patriotism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)



The actor also announces the release date

In the post, the actor also shared the release date i.e. March 7, 2025. Talking more about The Diplomat, John will be stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking government official as he promises to take audiences on an edge-of-the-seat journey filled with intense drama and high-octane moments. Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Apart from this, John Abraham also has the film Tehran in the pipeline where he will be sharing screen space with Manushi Chhillar.

