Rohit Shetty has a history with cop films, and over the last 15 years, has delivered 5 successful films in the cop universe. While he is directing Golmaal 5 next, we hear that Rohit Shetty is all set to produce a film based on the life of real life hero Rakesh Maria. According to reliable sources, Rohit Shetty has a long term equation with the former Join Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Rakesh Maria and is making a biopic on his life to pay tribute to his heroics.

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty to produce Indian Police Officer Rakesh Maria Biopic with John Abraham

"Rohit Shetty is fulfilling his long-term commitment of making a biopic on Rakesh Maria, who has been a pillar of support for Rohit through the research of all his cop universe film. The script is locked and Rohit is all set to take the film on floors in Summer 2025," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will be lead by John Abraham and the actor will be playing the titular role of Super Cop Rakesh Maria in the film. "John is charged up to collaborate with Rohit Shetty. This won't be a part of cop universe, but be a universe in itself, as Rakesh Maria is the most celebrated cop of real-life cop universe," the source told us further.

This would be next for Rohit Shetty production after Singham Again and will hit the big screen in 2026.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty calls Deepika Padukone’s Meenamma his most cherished character

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.