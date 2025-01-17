On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai residence by an alleged robber where the actor sustained some deep and severe injuries.

On January 17, a man has been detained in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, following a thorough review of CCTV footage by the police. On Friday morning, visuals captured the suspect being escorted to the Bandra police station. However, authorities have not yet confirmed if he is the individual who broke into the actor's residence and attacked him the previous night. Furthermore, reports also suggest that no arrests have been made so far for stabbing and trespassing.

Going by the recent reports, the police believed that the suspect changed clothes to evade identification when he last seen near Bandra railway station shortly after the incident. Earlier it was reported, after the accused was spotted on CCTV camera, the police had formed 20 teams to analyse the existing technical data as well as gather their network of informers, to track down the perpetrator. Search operations have also been conducted in Vasai and Nalasopara.

Investigators have determined that the intruder entered 'Satguru Sharan,' the 12-story building in Bandra where Saif resides in a four-floor duplex, with the intent to commit burglary. Authorities suspect the intruder had connections with one of the house helps employed by the Khans, enabling him to bypass CCTV cameras in the lobby. Familiarity with the building layout reportedly allowed the assailant to scale an adjacent compound wall and use the fire shaft to reach the upper floors.

The break-in, which occurred on the 11th floor, lasted approximately 30 minutes. During this time, Saif, and his younger son Jeh's nanny tried to fend off the attacker but were injured in the process. In a recent CCTV footage shows the intruder descending to the sixth floor via the staircase before escaping. Investigators believe he used the fire shaft to exit the premises, evading capture by avoiding the building's main lobby and entrances.

While the nanny sustained minor injuries while attempting to protect the family, Saif himself suffered six wounds during the scuffle. The actor underwent surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, suburban Mumbai on January 16, after which, the doctors there confirmed that his condition has been stable.

