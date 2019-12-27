Bollywood Hungama

Jawaani Jaaneman: 25 Years later, Saif Ali Khan recreates Yeh Dillagi song 'Ole Ole'

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s time for another recreation. With the New Year, the new decade will also start on a vibrant note with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. While the film’s posters have been looking amazing, another interesting part of it is that the actor will be re-creating his own song. His song ‘Ole Ole’ from Yeh Dillagi still holds its charm in today’s times like it did in the 90s.

Jawaani Jaaneman: 25 Years later, Saif Ali Khan recreates Yeh Dillagi song 'Ole Ole'

Now, 25 years later, Saif Ali Khan is set to recreate ‘Ole Ole’ in Jawaani Jaaneman. Tanishq Bagchi has composed the new track and Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics. Nitin Kakkar, who is helming the project, says that the original song had cult status so a lot of pressure is riding on them.

Starring debutante Aalia Furniturewala, Saif Ali Khan, and Tabu in interesting roles, Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is all set to release on 31st January 2020.

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer film gets a new release date and poster

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection

