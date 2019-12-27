Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.12.2019 | 10:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ronnie Screwvala and Vasan Bala come together for film adaptation of The Phantom

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yet another collaboration is happening between Ronnie Screwvala and Vasan Bala after Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Producer Ronnie Screwvala is already working on The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. Now, he is working on a superhero project with Vasan Bala. He has been working on a script based on American comic strip The Phantom, a crime-fighter who operates from the fictional country of Africa, Bangalla.

Ronnie Screwvala and Vasan Bala come together for film adaptation of The Phantom

Vasan Bala was toying with the idea for the film adaptation and Ronnie Screwvala was instantly on board. They have acquired official screen adaptation rights. The director has begun working on the script and researching it after which he will approach actors for the roles. The plan is to go on the floor in the second half of 2020.

The Phantom is an American adventure comic strip, which was first published by Lee Falk in February 1936. The character has been adapted for television, film and video games.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ronnie Screwvala’s dance flick Bhangra Paa Le’s theatrical release CANCELLED; to release DIRECTLY on Netflix

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's Ashwatthama…

SCOOP! Here’s why Netflix dropped Ronnie…

BREAKING: Ronnie Screwvala’s dance flick…

Arjun Kapoor to star in a creature movie…

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar watch The…

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu is all set to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification