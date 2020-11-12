Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star in a thriller tilled Ambulance. The latest development reveals filmmaker Michael Bay is set to direct.

According to Deadline Hollywood, "The logline is being kept under wraps, but insiders say the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the ’90s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys. The script has been highly coveted for years but never able to lock down a director before Bay got his hands on it and instantly fell in love."

The script of Ambulance has been penned by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak are bankrolling the project. Universal Pictures is reportedly working on landing the distribution rights. The plan is to take the film on the floor in the first half of 2021.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and co-produce HBO limited series The Son. It is an adaptation of the Jo Nesbø novel with the same name. He is currently working on Lake Success based on the Gary Shteyngart novel of the same name. He is set to star in and co-produce that project as well.

Michael Bay, on the work front, last directed Netflix's 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

