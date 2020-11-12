Anurag Basu’s delightful ensemble cast in Ludo is an acting paradise. But tucked away in the film’s melee of talent and charisma is the director himself, playing the film’s sutradhar who compares life to a game of, you guessed it, ludo.

Basu’s cameo has been kept a secret so far. But it’s now out that he is indeed a part of vast cast in Ludo in a very special role.

Interestingly this is not Anurag Basu’s first foray into acting. He had also played a pivotal part in Onir’s I Am in 2010. His character was named after him, Dr Anurag Basu.

