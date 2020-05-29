Bollywood Hungama

Jackson Wang makes history with ‘100 Ways’, becomes first Chinese solo artist to chart on US Top 40   

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jackson Wang, of the popular K-pop group GOT7, leads a prominent solo career in China. As a musician, he has released multiple singles and his solo album 'Mirrors'. In March 2020, he unveiled the highly awaited single  '100 Ways' along with a music video. Now, he is making history with the track.

Jackson Wang makes history with '100 Ways', becomes first Chinese solo artist to chart on US Top 40   

Two months after the song's release, Jackson Wang has become the first Chinese solo artist to debut on Mediabase's Top 40 Radio Chart in the US. It had 997 plays over the week and with a reported reach of 1.19 million people. "Blessed and thankful for my supporters. LET’S MAKE HISTORY. Hoping this unfortunate time will pass ASAP. Love you and stay safe," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Speaking to Forbes magazine, Jackson said, “I'm so blessed and grateful for the Team Wang members, all my people, & all my supporters. This means the world to me. It's another piece of history we made together. Everyone please, please care and stay safe. I hope I can continue to make you all really proud. This is just the beginning, let's continue making history together."

Jackson Wang, throughout the years, released many solo tracks apart from his work with GOT7. The 25-year-old musician released his eight-track album 'Mirrors' last year. He made chart history by becoming the first Chinese artist to debut at No. 32 on Billboard 2020 charts.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jackson Wang would love to learn Indian dialect

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

