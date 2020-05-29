It was recently revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce after claiming they've been living separately for years. The actor, who is in his hometown, has not yet publicly spoken about it but reports claim that the actor was extremely shocked. Meanwhile, there are several reports stating that Aaliya has demanded Rs. 30 crores 4 BHK flat in her alimony. Reportedly, she also asked for Rs. 20 crores as fixed deposits for her two kids.

Rubbishing all these claims, Aaliya took to her Twitter account to slam the reports. "My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy". Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now," she wrote.

In another tweet, Aaliya wrote, "Unless I have personally admitted or denied any claim or allegation on my twitter handle, the said allegations/claims made by any section of media is not maintainable."

Back in 2009, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married. They have two children - son and a daughter.

