Salman Khan is set to return to the screens as his personal favourite character, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Joining him in the film is Jackie Shroff which was ousted, recently. Just like in Bharat movie where both of them co-starred, Jackie will again be superior to Khan's character. They have been a part of quite a few projects co-starring each other and are set to join hands again. Jackie plays the role of a quirky police inspector that commands Khan's character. On completion of Jackie's shoot, an interesting piece of detail was shared.

According to a source's words, "Jackie has played cops in the past but this time the approach to the role is a light-hearted one. Jackie plays Salman's superior in the movie. Since both of them share a great relation in general the understanding that the duo share came to light during the shooting."

Salman and Jackie's character share a junior and senior's relation. The two share a love and hate relationship with quite a few comedy inducing scenes. With a good relationship on and off-screen over the years, the acting for the role came out quite naturally and it became easy for stars to complement and reflect each other’s performance.

Salman will reunite with quite a few familiar faces for the project. Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan duo return in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in 2021 alongside Zarina Wahab, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda.

