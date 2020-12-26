Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.12.2020 | 3:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Jackie Shroff to play a quirky cop in Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is set to return to the screens as his personal favourite character, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Joining him in the film is Jackie Shroff which was ousted, recently. Just like in Bharat movie where both of them co-starred, Jackie will again be superior to Khan's character. They have been a part of quite a few projects co-starring each other and are set to join hands again. Jackie plays the role of a quirky police inspector that commands Khan's character. On completion of Jackie's shoot, an interesting piece of detail was shared.

Jackie to play quirky cop in Salman's Radhe

According to a source's words, "Jackie has played cops in the past but this time the approach to the role is a light-hearted one. Jackie plays Salman's superior in the movie. Since both of them share a great relation in general the understanding that the duo share came to light during the shooting."

Salman and Jackie's character share a junior and senior's relation. The two share a love and hate relationship with quite a few comedy inducing scenes. With a good relationship on and off-screen over the years, the acting for the role came out quite naturally and it became easy for stars to complement and reflect each other’s performance.

Salman will reunite with quite a few familiar faces for the project. Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan duo return in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in 2021 alongside Zarina Wahab, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: VIDEO: Salman Khan and Rahul Vaidya engage in a verbal spat on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arjun Rampal tells NCB that he is not the…

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to…

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled…

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra…

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification