Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2019 | 11:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

ITS OFFICIAL: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh announced as the leads of Bunty Aur Babli 2!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While there were speculations of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh starring in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram to share a picture of them as an official announcement. The duo, according to reports, has already been shooting for the past few weeks for the project. This is Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next big project after Gully Boy. However, he has been roped in as the lead actor opposite Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next.

ITS OFFICIAL Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sawari Wagh announced as the leads of Bunty Aur Babli 2!

With Sharvari debuting with this popular cop-caper franchise, they will be accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Rani Mukerji starred in the first instalment of the film with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, and the film was quite a fun entertainer. Yash Raj Films’ Instagram account posted the picture of their lead actors posing with big happy smiles with the caption, “Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2 | @varun.v.sharma | @buntyaurbabli2”

Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame will also be joining the star cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Also Read: Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji to shoot from January 2020 onwards; Saif Ali Khan back in the film!

More Pages: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Mardaani 2 Day 4 in overseas

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Box Office - Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is a…

Box Office: Mardaani 2 becomes Rani…

Box Office: Mardaani 2 Day 3 in overseas

Mardaani 2 Box Office Collections: Rani…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification