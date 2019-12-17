The first look poster of Shilpa Shetty‘s comeback film Nikamma has been unveiled and the film is slated to hit the theatres in June 2020. The film also features Abhimanyu Dassani and debutante Shirley Setia.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share the first look and wrote, “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!”



The film directed by Sabbir Khan marks Shilpa Shetty’s big comeback on the silver screen after 13 years. The actress was last seen in the film Apne which also featured Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani, who is former actress Bhagyashree’s son, made his debut this year with Vasan Bala‘s film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Nikamma also marks Sabbir’s foray into production. He will co-produce the film under his banner Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures. The filmmaker shared the first look of his next on Instagram and wrote, “NIKAMMA … Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years.”

“Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform. This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year !!! @theshilpashetty @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin,” the caption added.



Earlier in an interview with a news agency, Shilpa Shetty said that she is excited to be back on screen. Calling Nikamma a unique project, the actress aid that her role is something she has never done before and cannot wait for the audience to see her in a new avatar.

