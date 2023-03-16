It's been three months since Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa was deferred from its theatrical release. The film was supposed to release on December 2, 2022. However, it seems like now the makers are prepping for a direct-to-digital premiere for the movie.

Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa may get OTT release

As per a report in Mid-Day, this development of opting for an OTT release has happened due to "Ronnie Screwvala’s legal battle with four national multiplex chains for anti-competitive collusion, with respect to the undue imposition of Virtual Print Fee (VPF)." Ronnie Screwvala, who is producing the movie with Siddharth Roy Kapur, has reportedly petitioned the Competition Commission of India (CCI) "against multiplexes making producers and distributors pay Rs 20,000 for every film screened at every property as VPF, calling it a draconian discriminatory charge that multiplex chains are forcibly imposing." Back then, CCI had noted the producer couldn't prove his allegations at the time, the dealings between the producer and the multiplex chains haven't gone down well. However, the makers are very content with the project has turned out and are planning for a digital release soon.

Based on ‘The Burning Chaffees’ written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, Pippa is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh. At the centre of the film is the amphibious war tank involved in the victory, affectionately christened “Pippa”, which like an empty ghee da dabba smoothly floats on water.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

