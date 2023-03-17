Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s life to be explored on celluloid by director Anand Kumar; says, “I want to show how he was a mastermind”

Filmmaker Anand Kumar confirmed to Hindustan Times about working on a project based on the life of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The latter has been in the news since some time, especially after the names of Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi got dragged into one of his scams. To prepare for the film on Chandrasekhar, Kumar met Deepak Sharma, the Tihar Jail, ASP.

Known for helming Zilla Gaziabad, Kumar told the publication, “The project is in a nascent phase. It was my first meeting with Sharma; depending on the kind of research and information that we gather, I’ll decide whether this project will be a movie or web series. My writers will be in Delhi next month and try to get in touch with the investigating team.”

Although the project will be based on the life Chandrasekhar, cheating and money laundering trials, as well as the connections with actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, Kumar does not want to refer to it as a biopic. He stated, “Biopics mahaan logon ki banti hain. He’s a conman, mujhe usko amar nahin karna.”

Talking about the project, he added, “Sukesh knows 10-12 languages and maybe more. His style of conning people is unique. I want to explore how he used to create networks and pull such frauds. I want to show how he was a mastermind; he would plan a scam for almost a year before executing it! Such personalities have never been explored before [in Indian cinema].”

When asked if he would interview Sukesh in person for research, he said, “I haven’t thought about it, but agar woh nahin bhi batayega [about his story] toh sikke ka doosra pehlu bhi hai mere paas (but even if he doesn’t provide me with info, I have other options). I can reach out to the people he has conned.”

Incidentally, Kumar happens to be on good terms with Sharma. The latter told HT, “Anand ji is my very old friend and when we met recently, he told me about his interest in making this film. I think it’s a great project. Anand ji wanted to understand how Sukesh looks, how he behaves, what he likes to do, how he dresses up etc. He told me that his writers will be in Delhi for research, so I will meet them once they are here.”

