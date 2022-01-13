Aquaman star Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet are going to part their ways. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Momoa released the joint statement on his official account. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

Along with the announcement, Jason Momoa shared several photos in his post, including one of a sunset sky, one of a person holding a baby bird and wearing a shirt that reads "May my soul shout love", and another close-up of the hands holding the young bird.

The couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club. The two ended up sharing a meal at Cafe 101, where Momoa said they hit it off. In July 2007, the pair had their first child, Lola, and welcomed their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008. Lisa Bonet is also mom to Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Though it was initially believed that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet married in November 2007, the couple later wed in October 2017.

