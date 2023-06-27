The INSIDE story of how Kangana Ranaut did a Simran and Manikarnika with Tiku Weds Sheru; FORCED several changes in the film much against the wishes of director Sai Kabir

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. Produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film has found appreciation among a small section of the audience. But several viewers and most critics have slammed the film for its plot and direction. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Kangana altered the script heavily. But instead of enhancing its appeal, it ended up hurting the film more.

The INSIDE story of how Kangana Ranaut did a Simran and Manikarnika with Tiku Weds Sheru; FORCED several changes in the film much against the wishes of director Sai Kabir

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s a vast difference between the script that was narrated v/s the final product. The film’s flavour was something else. The impact was gone as she made so many changes. It damaged the film.”

The source elaborated, “There was no consistency. When Tiku agrees to marry Sheru, she can be seen talking in broken English. Later on, in the beach sequence, she talks impeccably in English, as if she’s graduated from Oxford. Her character was supposed to be naïve and pagli but in the film, she comes across as very smart.”

A unit member pitched in, “In this film, Kangana was the super-director, and her brother Aksht Ranaut was the associate producer. And that’s ironic since Kangana was the one who raised the issue of nepotism and actors employing their family members in films.”

The source then added, “The film starts with Tiku writing a poem. The director was against this Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge-type scene as it made no sense and contributed no way to the film. Yet, it was added. Several changes were also made in the first half, concerning Tiku’s family and Sheru’s friend. Kangana, however, edited several of their scenes which could have uplifted the film. Sai Kabir was traumatized by these changes.”

When asked why Sai Kabir didn’t object, the source replied, “How can he? In the past, Kangana Ranaut was just an actor in Simran (2017) and Manikarnika (2019) and yet, she had her way and brought about changes. In Manikarnika, she ousted the director. When the directors of those films had to bow down in front of Kangana, here she was the producer. How will the poor Sai Kabir have the guts?”

The source also revealed, “There was a time when Kangana used to address Sai as ‘Sir’. Later, she started calling him ‘Tum’ and then she used to address him as ‘Tu’.”

Another unit member came forward with a complaint about Sai Kabir, “He didn’t shoot the climax. Action director Sunil Rodrigues had no choice but to take over and helm the scene. This is because Sai was heavily drunk, and he left after sometime. There was utter chaos. The actors were wondering, ‘Kya ho raha hai?’. No wonder the audiences were shocked by the absurdity of the climax.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Sai Kabir, director of Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru, was missing from the trailer launch as he is currently in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.