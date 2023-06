Prime Video announced the global premiere of its First Hindi Horror series, Adhura, starting on 7 July. Featuring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra, the series also stars Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, KC Shankar, Jaimini Pathak. Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The seven-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Adhura delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. It follows the theme of guilt, remorse and revenge. The story unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant.

“Adhura is a complex, layered, and an immersive world where once-familiar corridors and hallways, become a labyrinth of fear and uncertainty,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “Supernatural horror is an extremely popular genre not just in India but across the world so we are extremely excited to partner with Nikkhil Advani once again, in a genre that neither Emmay Entertainment nor Prime Video has attempted before. As our first Hindi Original horror series, I am certain that Adhura will engage, provoke and enthrall our audiences.”

“At Emmay, we’ve dabbled with various genres and now we are exploring horror. As fans of this genre, we were eager to tell this classic tale of a ghost in the boarding school. Haven’t we all shared ghost stories in dim-lit rooms with our friends? Adhura to us is one such story, waiting to be shared with our audiences,” said Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, directors, of Emmay Entertainment. “We invite the viewers to step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school in the hills, where the past relentlessly haunts the present and secrets lurk in every shadow. The series promises to captivate the audiences with intrigue, thrill and emotions and immerse them into a realm where the line between the past and the present blurs, leaving them wondering what’s real and what’s imagined, how much of it is your own fear and how much is a haunting shadow following you? All the actors including Ishwak, Rasika, Shrenik, and Pooja have done a fabulous job at portraying the characters the way they’ve been written, and we can’t wait for the audiences to see them.”

“With Adhura, we are exploring the horror, supernatural genre for the first time and are delighted to venture into this space with Prime Video. We are glad to collaborate with them once again after the immense success of Mumbai Diaries,” shared Nikkhil Advani, producer, Emmay Entertainment. “ With each episode, the viewers will be immersed in the intricacies of the characters' lives, witnessing their stories unfold in unexpected ways. This series explores the depths of human emotions, showcasing the complexity of relationships. With every twist and turn, it will captivate and leave the viewers yearning for more. It was wonderful working with the ensemble cast, especially Shrenik Arora, who, I am sure will come out as a surprise package.”

