Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the most awaited film of Indian Cinema and is expected to set the box office on fire. The film marks the Hindi Film Debut of Blockbuster Tamil Director, Atlee, and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead. There has been a lot of chatter around the teaser and release date of the film on the digital world and Bollywood Hungama is the destination for an exclusive scoop.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to launch Jawan Teaser on July 7

According to our sources, the official teaser of Jawan will be launched with all the fanfare on July 7. "Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone's mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The teaser will also start the 2-month-long marketing campaign of this epic actioner, as the teaser launch will be followed by songs and a trailer. "Jawan is set to hit the big screen on September 7 and it's exactly on July 7 that the campaign will kick start. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is here to deliver another blockbuster," the trade source told us.

Jawan is set to be a Pan India release on September 7 and has music composed by Aniruddh. It's touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2023. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Atlee.

